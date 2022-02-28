Shareholder meetings

AllianzGI vows to vote against firms that do not link executive pay to climate targets

Investment

Stronger incentives for executives to deliver corporate sustainability agenda could help speed up decarbonisation at major firms

clock 28 February 2022 • 2 min read
