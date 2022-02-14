SeAH Steel

'Heart of the UK's green industrial revolution': SeAH unveils plan for Teesside wind turbine component plant

Wind

'Heart of the UK's green industrial revolution': SeAH unveils plan for Teesside wind turbine component plant

Plant would generate up to 2,225 jobs and produce more monopiles for offshore wind than any other facility in the world

clock 14 February 2022 • 3 min read
