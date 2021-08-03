ADVERTISEMENT

Seagreen

Seagreen touts corporate power contracts from Scotland's largest offshore wind farm

Wind

Seagreen touts corporate power contracts from Scotland's largest offshore wind farm

New short term power purchase agreements designed to help energy intensive businesses secure renewable energy with 'ease and speed'

clock 03 August 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

World Economic Forum: Targeting 10 per cent plastics reuse could halve ocean plastic waste

28 July 2021 • 3 min read
02

Nuclear: UK pushes forward with small advanced modular reactor program

29 July 2021 • 4 min read
03

UK's leading house builders plot net zero road map for sector

27 July 2021 • 4 min read
04

In defence of net zero

27 July 2021 • 15 min read
05

'Major milestone': Orkney tidal turbine dubbed 'world's most powerful' connects to grid

28 July 2021 • 2 min read