From green pariah to insect proteins: Thai Union charts course to sustainable seafood
Thai canned fish giant is sailing beyond past criticism to lead the seafood industry towards a more planet-friendly future
Research: Regional banks have 'historic opportunity' to tackle food security risks
Banks in South East Asia and Latin America urged to upgrade lending policies on seafood, palm oil, cattle and soy to safeguard against risk
Greenpeace welcomes sustainable seafood progress from US food retailers
But campaign group urges rapid action to curb the growing impact of single-use plastics on oceans and marine life
Off the menu? Carbon footprint of fishing soars
Rising demand for crustaceans such as shrimp and lobsters sends global fishing emissions up 28 per cent between 1990 and 2011