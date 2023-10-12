Schroders Greencoat

Local government pension schemes commit £330m to renewables infrastructure fund

Investment

Six leading pension schemes ink deal with Schroders Greencoat fund to invest in south west renewables projects

clock 12 October 2023 • 2 min read
Ørsted to sell remaining stake in London Array offshore wind farm

Wind

Danish energy giant to exit 630MW project almost 10 years after it first began generating electricity off the cost of Kent

clock 24 July 2023 • 2 min read
Carlton Power and Schroders Greencoat join forces to fuel £200m green hydrogen pipeline

Energy

New joint venture platform GHECO aims to deliver 500MW of green hydrogen projects across the UK using development expertise from Carlton and financing from Schroders Greencoat

clock 23 May 2023 • 3 min read
Schroders Capital launches renewables fund

Investment

Long-term asset fund to invest in renewables and other infrastructure aligned with global climate goals

clock 04 May 2023 • 2 min read
Schroders Greencoat and Innova target joint 5GW UK solar and battery pipeline

Solar

Clean energy investor and developer set up joint venture ISG Renewables to deliver 5GW of solar and battery capacity over next three to five years

clock 06 April 2023 • 2 min read
