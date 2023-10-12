Six leading pension schemes ink deal with Schroders Greencoat fund to invest in south west renewables projects
Danish energy giant to exit 630MW project almost 10 years after it first began generating electricity off the cost of Kent
New joint venture platform GHECO aims to deliver 500MW of green hydrogen projects across the UK using development expertise from Carlton and financing from Schroders Greencoat
Long-term asset fund to invest in renewables and other infrastructure aligned with global climate goals
Clean energy investor and developer set up joint venture ISG Renewables to deliver 5GW of solar and battery capacity over next three to five years