'Shocking, but sadly not surprising': Coca-Cola named as UK's worst plastic polluter for fourth year running

Surfers Against Sewage's annual Brand Audit found Coca-Cola is responsible for 17 per cent of all branded plastic litter

clock 20 July 2023 • 8 min read
