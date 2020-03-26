sandbag
Coal Free Kingdom
Manifestos should go beyond the coal power phase-out, and commit to making the UK truly coal-free, argues campaign group Sandbag
'Prolonged uncertainty': Drax, Orsted and SSE call for post-Brexit carbon price clarity
Move echoes calls from green groups for 'robust carbon pricing' measures, as pressure grows for next government to bring forward UK coal power phase out date to 2022
Coal collapse: Are coal power's days in Europe numbered?
Coal power generation in the EU has plummeted 19 per cent since the start of the year, according to analysis by Sandbag, but will the trend continue?
Good news: Europe on track to halve emissions by 2030
Influential new report from Sandbag claims policies already in place to deliver 50 per cent cut in emissions by 2030, paving the way for increased ambition
Renewables surge, coal declines: The inside track on Europe's clean energy transition
Renewables deliver a third of EU power, emissions keep falling, but lignite clings on - all the key takeaways from Sandbag and Agora Energiewende's latest annual assessment
Analysts hail €20 EU carbon price as 'tipping point' for wind and solar competitiveness
Sandbag research suggests new onshore wind and solar projects can now compete with short term costs of generating power from existing coal and gas plants
Explained: How the summer heatwave is helping drive up EU carbon prices
Higher energy demand coupled with plant shut downs, low wind and hydro production has helped rally EU ETS prices to a seven-year high
EU carbon market reforms for 2020 onwards formally approved
EU carbon market reforms clear final hurdle after European Council gives is backing to post-2020 emissions trading system
Could Europe's €10 carbon price rise yet higher still?
Analysts cite recently-agreed reforms to EU Emissions Trading Scheme as a major driver behind recent carbon price surge, but can the cost of polluting keep rising?