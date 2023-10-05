Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors

'Flexibility is not optional': Centre for Net Zero and Energy Systems Catapult call for new 'Smart Building Rating'

Energy

'Flexibility is not optional': Centre for Net Zero and Energy Systems Catapult call for new 'Smart Building Rating'

Proposed energy flexibility building metric backed by Chris Skidmore and coalition of industry groups, including UKGBC, RICS, E3G, Nesta, and Energy Savings Trust

clock 05 October 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

OVO to offer heat pumps at lower cost than gas boilers

03 October 2023 • 4 min read
02

Kate Brandt: 'People want to know how to live more sustainably more than ever'

03 October 2023 • 7 min read
03

Rishi Sunak declares Conservatives have 'solved' net zero 'problems'

04 October 2023 • 9 min read
04

BP-led CCS project secures 'landmark' North Sea storage lease agreement

05 October 2023 • 4 min read
05

Greenwashing concerns 'pervasive' across all sectors, global study warns

05 October 2023 • 2 min read