Road to Hydrogen

Sainsbury's completes successful hydrogen truck trial

Transport

Sainsbury's completes successful hydrogen truck trial

Supermarket worked with EV company Electra to deliver goods using a hydrogen-powered HGV over a three-month trial that is estimated to have saved 314kg of CO2 per day

clock 16 January 2023 • 2 min read
