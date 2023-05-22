Rivers

Keep water firms 'honest': Conservative MPs call for inland bathing water site target

Conservative Environment Network urges government to impose ambitious inland bathing water site target following water company apology

clock 22 May 2023 • 4 min read
'Polluter must pay': South West Water hit with record £2.1m fine for pollution offences

South West Water fined more than £2m for wave of environmental offences across Devon and Cornwall

clock 27 April 2023 • 4 min read
The drive to clean up England's polluted waterways has finally stepped up a gear

After decades of inaction, regulators, water companies and central government appear to have woken up to the pressing need to protect and restore England's rivers, writes Philip Dunne MP

clock 23 May 2022 • 5 min read
Leading water companies pledge to tackle sewage storm spills in UK rivers

Severn Trent and Anglian Water announce joint plan to regenerate rivers across their regions

clock 15 March 2022 • 2 min read
Sewage, agriculture, and plastic pollution to blame for England's woeful river quality, MPs say

Environmental Audit Committee calls on government to lead crack down on water pollution

clock 13 January 2022 • 3 min read
