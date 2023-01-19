River protection

How Patagonia helped save Europe's last wild river - and navigated a path for others to follow

Biodiversity

Could an innovative partnership between a US clothing firm and the Albanian government provide a new template for corporate conservation efforts?

clock 19 January 2023 • 14 min read
