Renewable Energy Systems

Kimberly-Clark to switch gas boilers for green hydrogen at UK Andrex and Kleenex factories

Technology

Toilet paper and nappy manufacture teams up with Octopus and RES joint venture HYRO to install green hydrogen electrolysers and boilers at its factories in Kent and Wales

clock 06 April 2023 • 3 min read
