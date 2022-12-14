Renewable Connections

Sunny side up: Plans advance for solar plus battery farms in Scotland and Yorkshire

Solar

Sunny side up: Plans advance for solar plus battery farms in Scotland and Yorkshire

Renewable Connections secures green light for 42MW solar and battery farm in eastern Scotland, as RWE touts plans for huge solar project in Yorkshire

clock 14 December 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
05

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read