'Clean, green, renewable': Centrica starts work on its first solar farm

Solar

72-acre site in Wiltshire marks first step in Centrica's push to deliver 650MW of solar capacity by 2026

clock 25 April 2022 • 2 min read
Centrica teams up with Push Energy to ramp up UK solar and battery pipeline

Solar

Centrica is targeting 900MW of solar and battery storage capacity in the UK by 2026

clock 11 April 2022 • 2 min read
