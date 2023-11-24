Powering Past Coal Alliance Secretariat

COP28: 15 countries call for halt to new coal plant construction

Climate change

COP28: 15 countries call for halt to new coal plant construction

Letter backed by UK, Germany, and Canada sent to UAE Presidency sets out imperative for leaders to 'accelerate action' to tackle coal emissions

clock 24 November 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Ovo snaps up EV charging app Bonnet as it eyes plan to 'revolutionise' sector

24 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Grangemouth: Oil refinery owner signals operations could cease in 2025 amid 'decline in demand' for fuels

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

Government to 'look again' at mandatory food waste reporting for businesses

23 November 2023 • 5 min read
05

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read