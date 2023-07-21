Cross-border cooperation needed to mitigate predicted loss of more than $122 billion in economic activity due to climate change impact on ports, new research finds
Port operator unveils series of measures to reach net zero across its UK sites by switching to renewables and electric equipment
Leading UK ports group announces multi-billion pund plan to slash carbon emissions and support booming offshore renewables industry
New approach modelled on 'dark kitchens' aims to enable zero emission last mile delivery services