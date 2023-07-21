Port

Study: Maritime trade faces $122bn risk from extreme climate events

Shipping

Cross-border cooperation needed to mitigate predicted loss of more than $122 billion in economic activity due to climate change impact on ports, new research finds

clock 21 July 2023 • 2 min read
Hutchison Ports targets net zero at its Felixtowe, Harwich and Thamesport operations by 2035

Marine

Port operator unveils series of measures to reach net zero across its UK sites by switching to renewables and electric equipment

clock 31 May 2023 • 2 min read
Sea change: Associated British Ports launches £2bn green investment plan

Marine

Leading UK ports group announces multi-billion pund plan to slash carbon emissions and support booming offshore renewables industry

clock 28 February 2023 • 3 min read
Powering up the 'dark hub': Port debuts new EV delivery model

Automotive

New approach modelled on 'dark kitchens' aims to enable zero emission last mile delivery services

clock 22 June 2022 • 2 min read
