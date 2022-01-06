Polymers in liquid formation

Royal Society of Chemistry calls for crackdown on paint waste and stockpiling

Recycling

Royal Society of Chemistry calls for crackdown on paint waste and stockpiling

Paint is produced with precious fossil fuel derived chemicals, yet two thirds of the public admit to having an unfinished tin of paint spoiling at home, survey reveals

clock 06 January 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
05

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read