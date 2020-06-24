plastic bottles
'Test and learn': Asda announces plan for sustainable store to trial refillable solutions
Refill stations, recycling points, and a 'naked florist' are all to be trialled at a Leeds store
Marston's launches hotel room crack down on single-use plastic
Brewery and hotel operator pledges to eliminate single-use plastic bottles and cups from its 60 inns by the end of 2019
Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Dr Pepper team up for recycled plastics drive
Collaboration spearheaded by WWF to focus on boosting recycling infrastructure and public awareness campaigns in the US
Dove cleans up its packaging with 100 per cent recycled plastic pledge
Beauty brand owned by Unilever promises 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles and new packaging for its iconic soap bar
Deposit return scheme must be 'all in', campaigners say
Countryside campaigners urge the government to include drinks containers of all sizes and materials in its planned deposit return scheme
Iceland banks over one million plastic bottles in a year of reverse vending
Since May 2018 the retailer has collected more than one million plastic bottles from five stores, with 96 per cent of shoppers supporting a nationwide roll out of the deposit return scheme
'Trailblazing': Sky announces 10 plastic waste-busting firms share in £6m funding pot
Government teams up with Sky to support innovations such as biodegradable water bottles, packaging made from seaweed, and plastic-free tampons
Glass and metal no solution to bottled water's single use footprint, study argues
New study from environmental think tank Green Alliance finds canned water products are only fractionally better for the environment than plastic bottles
Miniature move: Hotel giant IHG kicks out mini plastic shampoo bottles
Hotelier behind Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, and Regent Hotels & Resorts to replace mini plastic shampoo bottles with larger refillables across entire estate
Locations of 50 new London water fountains revealed
Work starts on first wave of 100 fountains to be installed in drive to cut single-use plastics
Coca-Cola recycling machines back at UK theme parks after 'popular demand'
Reverse vending machines offering half price tickets to tourist attractions in exchange for used plastic bottles have been rolled out again this summer
CPRE: England could enjoy £2bn boost from 'all-in' recycling take-back system
A Deposit Return Scheme enabling the take back of used bottles and drinks cans could deliver a huge economic boost, CPRE claims
Spring clean: Unilever launches Cif spray refills
Customers can now buy small top-up Cif bottles with diluted cleaning spray fluid, saving them money, plastic and CO2
Wimbledon: Evian serves up 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles
Tennis Championships will sell 100 per cent recycled plastic Evian bottles as part of range of measures to promote recycling
Drinks giants step up backing for plastic waste-busting enzymes innovation
Nestle, PepsiCo, and Suntory have joined L'Oreal in supporting development of an innovative recycling technique that uses enzymes to break down PET plastic
Evian unveils at-home mineral water dispenser to cut plastic waste
The Evian (Re)new system features a five-litre water 'bubble' of recycled plastic so customers can refill water bottles at home
Drinks bottles now biggest plastic menace for waterways - report
Plastic bags only one per cent of plastic in freshwater after sustained efforts to reduce their use
EU Parliament backs single-use plastic ban
Legislation is now set to be confirmed by Council of Ministers, ready to take force in 2021
SC Johnson to launch bottles made entirely from recycled ocean plastics
Consumer goods giant to start selling Windex Vinegar home cleaning products in 100 per cent recycled ocean plastic bottles
Suits you Sir: Selfridges launches suit bags made from plastic bottles
Retailer claims it is the first in the world to supply customers with garment covers made from recycled plastic bottles
Iceland launches plastic bottle recycling trial at Belfast store
Retailer also extends trial of deposit return scheme for another six months at four stores in England, Wales, and Scotland
Iceland bottle collection scheme banks 310,000 plastic bottles
Reverse vending machine trial attracts 'significant' consumer take-up, retailer reports
PepsiCo inks deal for 100 per cent recycled plastic packaging
New partnership with Loop will see drinks giant incorporate recycled plastic packaging by early 2020
Tesco trials reverse vending machines for plastic bottles
Supermarket giant latest to trial in-store bottle return machines in anticipation of impending national policy