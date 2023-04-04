Plan for Water

'Things need to change': From company fines to wet wipe bans, can Defra's Plan for Water turn Britain's pollution crisis around?

Biodiversity

'Things need to change': From company fines to wet wipe bans, can Defra's Plan for Water turn Britain's pollution crisis around?

Proposals to ban wet wipes, dole out 'unlimited fines' for law-breaking water companies, and fast-track investment in key infrastructure received mixed response from green groups

clock 04 April 2023 • 8 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read