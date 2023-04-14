Physical Sciences Research Council

Good CARMA: Government backs new alternative protein research hub

R&D

New £12m funding award to help deliver pioneering Cellular Agriculture Manufacturing Hub

clock 14 April 2023 • 3 min read
Top universities launch new £8m home energy data project

Technology

University of Oxford and UCL to investigate how uptake of zero carbon technologies will impact future energy demand

clock 13 January 2023 • 3 min read
