Peter Schelstraete

Former Coca Cola execs launch 'green ChatGPT'

Technology

Former Coca Cola execs launch 'green ChatGPT'

Ubuntoo debuts first-of-a-kind 'digital sustainability consultant' to help ESG professionals implement sustainability strategies

clock 09 November 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
04

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read