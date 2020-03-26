peer-to-peer
Verv raises £6.5m to scale up green energy sharing platform
UK start-up behind smart energy hub and green power sharing platform plans to use investment to expand presence into global markets
Ovo plugs into crypto craze with stake in blockchain firm Electron
Energy supplier takes minority stake in Electron to build vision of 'flexible and zero-carbon energy system'
Centrica joins Verv peer-to-peer energy blockchain trial
Energy giant backs trial designed to make it easier for residents to sell the solar power they generate