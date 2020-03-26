Patagonia
How Patagonia became the 'grand experiment' of sustainable business
Patagonia's Lisa Pike Sheehy and Mihela Hladin Wolfe talk about how the outdoor wear company aspires to be a sustainability trailblazer - and is well used to 'playing in the arena of hate and love' as a result
Patagonia brings Action Works platform to Europe
US volunteer platform is being brought to Europe in a bid to drive a new wave of environmental action
Patagonia and Sodastream join Global Climate Strike
Outdoor clothing brand Patagonia says alongside closing all its stores and offices it is to launch a major advertising campaign promoting the global climate strikes
Top websites join global climate strike
Tumblr, Kickstarter, WordPress, and BitTorrent are among the companies to support the Global Climate Strike by donating ad space or shutting down their websites
Ben & Jerry's, Lush, and Patagonia pledge to strike in support of climate action
Major companies pledge to join youth climate activists on day strikes worldwide on 20th September in support of climate action
Acts of courage in the 2017 sustainability movement
From #WeAreStill in to Patagonia's attacks on Trump's national monuments law, 2017 wasn't short of companies willing to stand up for the environment