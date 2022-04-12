Passive funds

Passive funds pose a major threat to the net zero transition and economic stability

Investment

Passive funds pose a major threat to the net zero transition and economic stability

In an era of 'asset manager capitalism', passive funds are undermining fossil fuel divestment progress by propping up polluting industries falling out of favour from active investors, writes Common Wealth's Chris Hayes

clock 12 April 2022 • 5 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read