Paralympic Games

Paris 2024: How the Olympics can raise the bar for sustainable sporting events

Management

Paris 2024: How the Olympics can raise the bar for sustainable sporting events

Next summer's Olympic Games can demonstrate how to cut CO2 from major sporting events, writes HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, chair of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Sustainability and Legacy Commission

clock 27 July 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
05

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read