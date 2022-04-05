Pamela Gill-Alabaster

The end of 'vroom, vroom'? Mattel brings first carbon neutral electric vehicle toys to mass market

Marketing

The end of 'vroom, vroom'? Mattel brings first carbon neutral electric vehicle toys to mass market

Launch of Mega Bloks Green Town range aims to encourage sustainable behaviours in children from an early age

clock 05 April 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
02

Toyota SUV ad depicting off-road driving in nature banned by ASA

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

'Tinkering around the edges': The green economy reacts to the Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 23 min read
04

UK and South Korea to ink new Clean Energy Partnership

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

ShareAction: Green finance targets from Europe's largest banks at risk of greenwashing

22 November 2023 • 5 min read