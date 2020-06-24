Owen Paterson
Paterson accuses Brussels and 'Green Blob' of hampering green innovation
'Freed from Brussels' chokehold, we would replace the Precautionary Principle with the Innovation Principle,' says former Environment Secretary
Subsidy-free CfDs: a 'great wind farm tax con' or the key to delivering cost-effective decarbonisation?
Renewables industry hits back at attack on subsidy-free CfD proposal, arguing that the only way to deliver a clean and stable energy system at the least cost is to allow all renewables technologies to compete
Why the Climate Change Act cannot be 'suspended'
Jonathan Church, climate and energy lawyer for ClientEarth, explains why Owen Paterson is wrong to suggest the CCA can be halted
Paterson's rant at the Climate Change Act will fail to win business (or public) support
As the former Environment Secretary attacks the UK's climate strategy it is important to remember that it remains a howl from the margins of British politics
Owen Paterson's attack on the Climate Change Act - The green economy reacts
"You can almost hear the nation's sigh of relief that he's no longer sitting anywhere near the control room"
Ed Davey: Owen Paterson doesn't seem to understand very much about energy policy
Energy and Climate Change Secretary slams former colleague's "reckless" and "irresponsible" plan to suspend Climate Change Act
Owen Paterson: The Kevin Pietersen of climate politics
The former environment secretary and sacked cricketer may not appear to have much in common, but look a little closer
Paterson slammed over Climate Change Act 'outburst'
Former cabinet colleague warns ripping up the Climate Change Act would be 'one of the most stupid economic decisions imaginable'
If Paterson's 'green blob' exists it is a lot bigger than he thinks
Owen Paterson's attack on the environmental movement ignores both climate risks and the mainstream success of the green economy
I was sacked by David Cameron to appease 'the green blob', says Paterson
Former environment secretary suggests he was removed from cabinet because of 'powerful, self-serving' environmental lobby
A tale of two Tories
The departures of Owen Paterson and Greg Barker send conflicting signals about the direction of the Tory's green agenda decarbonisation
Liz Truss appointed Environment Secretary
Education Minister replaces Owen Paterson
Winter floods could batter England again if cuts not reversed, MPs warn
Funding doesn't reflect increased flood risk driven by climate change, report finds
Labour draws up plans for air pollution crackdown
Shadow Environment Minister Barry Gardiner says government needs to take an evidence-based approach to improving air quality
Owen Paterson held urgent meeting for fracking boss, documents show
Environment secretary held high-level meeting at Cuadrilla's request with Environment Agency over regulation dispute
As businesses warn flood costs could clear £830m, advisers call for flood management overhaul
Committee on Climate Change sets out five-point plan for tackling escalating flood risks faced by the Somerset Levels
Fracking: Green Party leader claims 'our view is the public view'
Natalie Bennett uses conference speech to reiterate call for end to UK fracking and for climate sceptic ministers to be sacked
Paterson: "Growth and sustainable practices can go hand in hand"
Controversial Environment Secretary hails the impressive performance of green retail firms
UK climate change spend almost halved under Owen Paterson, figures reveal
Critics blame 'climate sceptic' environment secretary for drop in funding to prepare country for impacts of global warming
Defra admits government flood spending has fallen
In an embarrassing u-turn, government admits flood spending over the current four years will reach £2.34bn, down on the £2.37bn recorded during the previous four years
MPs crank up pressure on Defra over cuts to budget and staff morale
New report calls on department to clarify once and for all whether or not total spending on flooding is falling
Green groups slam English cut to green farming budget
But Owen Paterson says more will be spent on environment than ever before
Labour accuses Paterson of torching bi-partisanship on environment with attacks on scientific evidence
Shadow Defra Minister Barry Gardiner warns failure to accept scientific reality is contributing to flood insurance plans that are not fit for purpose
Report: Environment Secretary briefed just twice on climate change
Freedom of Information request reveals Owen Paterson is still yet to be briefed by chief scientist on climate risks