organic cotton

Eye in the sky: European Space Agency to help fight organic cotton fraud

Supply chain

Eye in the sky: European Space Agency to help fight organic cotton fraud

Partnership between Global Organic Textile Standard and European Space Agency will see AI technology deployed to identify organic cotton cultivation using satellite images

clock 05 June 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
02

'Tinkering around the edges': The green economy reacts to the Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 23 min read
03

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
05

Toyota SUV ad depicting off-road driving in nature banned by ASA

22 November 2023 • 4 min read