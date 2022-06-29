Open Apparel Registry

New open data platform aims to bring transparency to global supply chains

IT

New open data platform aims to bring transparency to global supply chains

The Open Supply Hub is to provide information on every facility in a business's supply chain, in a bid to help tackle carbon emissions and child labour

clock 29 June 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read