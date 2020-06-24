olev
Regulation Island: Will electric car charging thrive after OLEV intervention?
REA's Daniel Brown assesses the slew of new EV policy and regulatory proposals just released by the UK's Office for Low Emission Vehicles
Waitrose low emission gas trucks to refuel at new biomethane station
58 state-of-the-art Waitrose lorries will use CNG Fuels' new renewable biomethane refuelling station in Northampton as part of government-funded study
Electric vehicle-to-grid trials secure £11m government backing
UK Power Networks, Octopus Energy, BYD, SSE and University of Leeds will trial technology that stores energy in EVs and buses for use later by the grid