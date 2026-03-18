Oil Consumption

Study: EV adoption cut oil demand equivalent to 70 per cent of Iran's exports in 2025

Automotive

Study: EV adoption cut oil demand equivalent to 70 per cent of Iran's exports in 2025

The global EV fleet helped avoid demand for 1.7 million barrels of oil a day in 2025, according to a new study that underscores how fossil fuels are 'the Achilles’ heel’ of the global economy

clock 18 March 2026 • 5 min read