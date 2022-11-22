oil and gas expansion

Make My Money Matter: Campaign calls on high street banks to stop financing fossil fuels

Investment

Make My Money Matter: Campaign calls on high street banks to stop financing fossil fuels

HSBC, Barclays, Santander, NatWest, and Lloyds come under fire for continuing to fund fossil fuel expansion

clock 22 November 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read