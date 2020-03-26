Ocean Power Technologies
Ocean Power Technologies plunges new PowerBuoy in New Jersey waters
Innovative device generates electricity from waves to power itself and other equipment deployed on the seabed
Ocean Power Technologies deploys autonomous wave-powered buoy off New Jersey coast
Marine energy developer hopes trial will lead to reduced offshore power costs
Could wave power boost US security surveillance?
Ocean Power Technologies signs deal with US Department of Homeland Security and bags $75,000 research grant
Ocean Power Technologies to predict the waves for PowerBuoy
OPT announces EU-backed project designed to cut cost of marine energy and increase power supply
World's largest tidal array coasts closer to reality
OpenHydro and EDF commence trials of first turbine in planned 2MW farm off the French coast
Ocean Power Technologies buoyed by record $9m order book
OPT releases results, as Aquamarine Power unveils next-generation Oyster device and Spain commissions first marine power plant
US Navy connects first wave power system to grid
PowerBuoy installed off the coast of Hawaii begins feeding energy into the grid
Family planning offset scheme backs first wave of projects
Optimum Population Trust announces £10,000 of funding for family planning projects in the UK and Madagascar
US funding flows into Ocean Power Technologies
Department of Energy awards $1.5m grant to support project designed to scale up OPT's PowerBuoy technology
Euro funding awarded to flagship WavePort project
Consortium led by Ocean Power Technolgies receives €4.5m to help deploy new Spanish wave farm and trial wave prediction technology
OPT launches Hawaii PowerBuoy
Marine energy firm successfully debuts wave energy device at US naval base
OPT steps up wave energy expansion drive
International marine energy firm inks partnership to develop North America's first commercial-scale wave energy site
Wave Hub heads for the high seas
Work to begin next week on undersea socket for Cornwall's pioneering marine energy test centre
Marine energy firm set to make waves in Japan
Ocean Power Technologies to install demonstration wave power station that could pave way for 10MW commercial plant