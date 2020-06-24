nuclear waste
EU lawmakers strike compromise on green finance taxonomy
MEPs and Finnish presidency of the EU Council agree a compromise on taxonomy regulation, ending tussle over whether nuclear can qualify as 'green'
UK's Nuclear Liabilities Fund selects manager for £250m of investments
British Patient Capital to manage £250m of investments on behalf of UK government's Nuclear Liabilities Fund in a move designed to help fund nuclear decommissioning costs
Allow nuclear waste disposal under national parks, say MPs
Safest site should be chosen regardless of location, committee says - but opponents call idea 'outrageous'