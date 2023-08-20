North Kyle

EDF inks deal to offtake power from 220MW North Kyle onshore wind farm

Wind

Power Purchase Agreement with Brockwell Energy set to see EDF take 100 per cent of electricity generated at the East Ayrshire wind project once operational

clock 20 August 2023 • 2 min read
