Norfolk Zone

'Major wake up call': Vattenfall halts 1.4GW offshore wind farm project over cost fears

Wind

Industry calls on government to urgently review offshore wind contracts as 40 per cent cost increase forces Vattenfall to pause scheme that is set to power 1.5 million homes

clock 20 July 2023 • 5 min read
