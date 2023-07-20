Norfolk Boreas

'Major wake up call': Vattenfall halts 1.4GW offshore wind farm project over cost fears

Wind

'Major wake up call': Vattenfall halts 1.4GW offshore wind farm project over cost fears

Industry calls on government to urgently review offshore wind contracts as 40 per cent cost increase forces Vattenfall to pause scheme that is set to power 1.5 million homes

clock 20 July 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
02

'Tinkering around the edges': The green economy reacts to the Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 23 min read
03

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
05

Toyota SUV ad depicting off-road driving in nature banned by ASA

22 November 2023 • 4 min read