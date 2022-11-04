Nordea

Nordea Asset Management ends Brazil bond ban after Lula pledges conservation

Investment

Asset manager announces it will reverse 2019 ban on Brazilian government bonds in wake of president-elect's commitment to end deforestation

clock 04 November 2022 • 1 min read
