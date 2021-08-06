ADVERTISEMENT

Nexii

Meet Nexii, the green construction company allied with Michael Keaton

Buildings

Meet Nexii, the green construction company allied with Michael Keaton

A new US start up is looking to revolutionise the pre-fabrication market - and it has secured some serious star power to help with its mission

clock 06 August 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Revealed: UK supermarkets linked to beef suppliers driving illegal Amazon deforestation

31 July 2021 • 9 min read
02

Meet the new climate sceptics, same as the old climate sceptics

05 August 2021 • 15 min read
03

Preparing for take-off: DHL Express places order for 12 all-electric aircraft

04 August 2021 • 3 min read
04

Does plastic have a future in packaging?

04 August 2021 • 3 min read
05

Deloitte launches programme to educate all 330,000 employees on the climate crisis

05 August 2021 • 2 min read