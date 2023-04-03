New Plan for water

'Urgent': Ofwat seeks to fast-track £1.6bn of water sector improvement investment

Policy

'Urgent': Ofwat seeks to fast-track £1.6bn of water sector improvement investment

The move comes as the government prepares to launch new 'Plan for Water' strategy this week that could see firms potentially face unlimited fines for regulatory breaches

clock 03 April 2023 • 4 min read
