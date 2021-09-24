Net Zero power

'Kick polluting fossil fuels off the energy grid': UK businesses call for 2035 net zero power target

Policy

'Kick polluting fossil fuels off the energy grid': UK businesses call for 2035 net zero power target

BT, Thames Water, Co-op, WSP and Nestlé UK among 13 firms demanding government target fully decarbonised grid, as gas supply issues send power prices soaring

clock • 5 min read
Most read
01

'The energy sector was crying out for change': Octopus Energy's Greg Jackson on the future of energy

• 8 min read
02

BCG confirms new targets to accelerate progress towards net zero

• 3 min read
03

Tesco takes aim at supply chain and product emissions with strengthened net zero target

• 5 min read
04

Mark Carney-led offset market taskforce hands over reins to new governance body

• 5 min read
05

Ineos unveils £1bn plan to convert Grangemouth refinery to hydrogen

• 5 min read