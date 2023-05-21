Net Zero Industry Act

The UK's green industrial policy need not rely on massive subsidies

The UK's response to the Inflation Reduction Act and Net Zero Industry Act should draw from its strengths in R&D, innovation and services, writes Boston Consulting Group's Raoul Ruparel

clock 21 May 2023 • 5 min read
Net Zero Industry Act: European Commission unveils vision for green industrial revolution

Plan to ramp up support for strategic net zero technologies comes in response to generous subsidies launched in US through Inflation Reduction Act

clock 16 March 2023 • 5 min read
Reports: EU eyeing 40 per cent homegrown clean tech target for 2030

Reports: EU eyeing 40 per cent homegrown clean tech target for 2030

Leaked draft of EU Net Zero Industry Act suggests EU is planning stringent domestic content rules in response green subsidy blitz

clock 08 March 2023 • 5 min read
EU unveils Green Deal Industrial Plan to boost Europe's clean tech competitiveness

Global green investment race heats up further, as European Commission confirms plans for major new clean tech policy package

clock 01 February 2023 • 6 min read
