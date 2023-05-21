The UK's response to the Inflation Reduction Act and Net Zero Industry Act should draw from its strengths in R&D, innovation and services, writes Boston Consulting Group's Raoul Ruparel
Plan to ramp up support for strategic net zero technologies comes in response to generous subsidies launched in US through Inflation Reduction Act
Leaked draft of EU Net Zero Industry Act suggests EU is planning stringent domestic content rules in response green subsidy blitz
Global green investment race heats up further, as European Commission confirms plans for major new clean tech policy package