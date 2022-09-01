net zero 2040

Saving patients and the planet: NHS launches trial of electric ambulances

Transport

NHS toi pilot a series of electric vehicles in support of its goal to deliver net zero emissions by 2040

clock 01 September 2022 • 2 min read
