Nature4Climate

Global market for 'nature tech' poised to triple to $6bn by 2030

Investment

Analysis highlights burgeoning market for technologies such as satellite rainforest monitoring, tree-planting drones, and carbon credit trading software

clock 14 November 2022 • 3 min read
