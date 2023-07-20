Nature recovery

Defra and Natural England launch latest wave of nature recovery projects

Biodiversity

Six new projects backed by £7.4 million funding support government target to halt then reverse decline in nature

clock 20 July 2023 • 3 min read
'A good day for Europe': EU lawmakers pass landmark nature restoration law

Legislation

Campaigners and business leaders celebrate after European Parliament narrowly votes through historic ecosystem legislation

clock 13 July 2023 • 5 min read
Government launches £5m funding competition for sustainable farming projects

Technology

Projects should focus on solutions which support environmental sustainability, progression towards net zero and farming resilience

clock 04 July 2023 • 2 min read
'Nature really needs our help': Defra launches £25m Species Survival Fund

Biodiversity

Defra and the National Lottery Heritage Fund unveil funding scheme dedicated to tackling habitat loss and ecosystem protection

clock 29 June 2023 • 2 min read
Roadmap on Biodiversity Credits: UK and France launch new initiative to boost nature finance

Policy

Environment Secretary and French State Minister Bérangère Couillard unveil new initiative to help companies invest in nature recovery on sidelines of Paris Summit

clock 22 June 2023 • 3 min read
Could renewables really help revive nature?

Biodiversity

A major new report from trade body Eurelectric explores how renewables projects could work in harmony with nature recovery plans

clock 16 June 2022 • 7 min read
Woodland creation schemes awarded £6m to create jobs and enhance climate sinks

Biodiversity

A group of 12 forestry projects snap up share of funding from National Lottery Heritage Fund, just days after Defra announces plan to support five nature projects spanning nearly 100,000 hectares

clock 29 May 2022 • 3 min read
