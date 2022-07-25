nationalisation

'A plan for growth needs net zero': Labour's Keir Starmer hits out at net zero sceptic 'siren calls'

Politics

Labour leader places net zero at centre of Party’s plan to grow UK economy as he pledges to establish government industrial strategy advisory body

clock 25 July 2022 • 6 min read
