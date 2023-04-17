National Park

Bannau Brycheiniog: Brecon Beacons National Park renamed as part of new climate plan

Management

Bannau Brycheiniog: Brecon Beacons National Park renamed as part of new climate plan

Name change forms part of National Park's wider climate action plan, as CEO admits image of 'giant burning brazier is not a good look'

clock 17 April 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read