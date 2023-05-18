National Highways

National Highways revs up plans for 2,500 new rapid EV chargers

Infrastructure

Strategic Road Network Initial Report sets out plans to accelerate charging infrastructure roll out and expand cycling networks

clock 18 May 2023 • 6 min read
Defra pushes councils to work more closely with National Highways to tackle air pollution

Legislation

Package of new air quality guidance for local authorities in England unveiled by UK government

clock 18 August 2022 • 3 min read
National Highways hails 'positive start' to net zero roadmap

Automotive

A year on from the launch of its Net Zero Highways plan the roads agency reveals it is now sourcing 100 per cent renewable power and accelerating its LED lighting roll out

clock 03 August 2022 • 3 min read
'Climate change is happening now': Roadmap sets out Environment Agency's new flood risk plan

Infrastructure

New wave of practical actions aims to help protect homes, roads, and rail lines, Agency says

clock 08 June 2022 • 3 min read
Road to Recovery: Network for Nature programme aims to safeguard road side biodiversity

Automotive

Wildlife Trusts and National Highways join forces to launch new project that aims to help recover habitats threatened by the road network

clock 16 May 2022 • 2 min read

Infrastructure

National Highways vows to make controversial Lower Thames Crossing UK's 'greenest road'

Roads agency sets out raft of sustainability plans for project expected to double road capacity across the Thames east of London

clock 28 February 2022 • 3 min read
