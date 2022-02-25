National Energy Association

'Hugely alarming': Latest 2020 fuel poverty data sparks fresh calls for national energy efficiency drive

Energy

'Hugely alarming': Latest 2020 fuel poverty data sparks fresh calls for national energy efficiency drive

Data shows over 13 per cent of homes were technically fuel poor even before gas prices spiked, as charities warn of urgent need to upgrade the UK's cold homes

clock 25 February 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
04

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read