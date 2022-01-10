Motor Fuel Group

Forecourt operator MFG plots £50m rollout of EV charging hubs across UK in 2022

Transport

Forecourt operator MFG plots £50m rollout of EV charging hubs across UK in 2022

More than 350 ultra-rapid chargers to be installed at firm's petrol stations and stand-alone EV hubs throughout 2022

10 January 2022
